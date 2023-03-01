MPD issues warrant for suspect in carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a carjacking that took place near Fairoaks Avenue and Jackson Avenue earlier this year.

On January 16 in the early morning hours, officers responded to a call regarding gunshots that had been fired in the area.

According to the caller, there had been a carjacking nearby in which the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride in exchange for gas money.

Keith Johnson, the 27-year-old suspect in question, instructed the victim to drive him to a location near Jackson and Fairoaks Avenue.

Once they arrived, MPD says that Johnson assaulted the victim, biting their finger and face. He then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that they exit the car.

The victim and Johnson fought over the gun, resulting in a shot fired during the struggle.

After the tussle, the victim exited the car and Johnson fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Following the carjacking, investigators retrieved surveillance footage and identified Keith Johnson as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for carjacking, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He also has a warrant for driving under the influence and reckless driving from an unrelated case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keith Johnson should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

