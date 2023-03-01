Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD issues warrant for suspect in carjacking

Suspect at large in Carjacking
Suspect at large in Carjacking(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a carjacking that took place near Fairoaks Avenue and Jackson Avenue earlier this year.

On January 16 in the early morning hours, officers responded to a call regarding gunshots that had been fired in the area.

According to the caller, there had been a carjacking nearby in which the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride in exchange for gas money.

Keith Johnson, the 27-year-old suspect in question, instructed the victim to drive him to a location near Jackson and Fairoaks Avenue.

Once they arrived, MPD says that Johnson assaulted the victim, biting their finger and face. He then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that they exit the car.

The victim and Johnson fought over the gun, resulting in a shot fired during the struggle.

After the tussle, the victim exited the car and Johnson fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Following the carjacking, investigators retrieved surveillance footage and identified Keith Johnson as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for carjacking, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He also has a warrant for driving under the influence and reckless driving from an unrelated case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keith Johnson should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church

Latest News

MPD is searching for a person of interest after a gas station shooting that killed a man.
MPD searching for person of interest after gas station shooting that killed a man
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate escapes Wilder Youth Development Center
American Car Center
American Car Center faces class action lawsuit after closing doors