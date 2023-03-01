Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Democrat explains vote to pass anti-transgender legislation for minors

Rep. Antonio Parkinson
Rep. Antonio Parkinson(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, Tennessee lawmakers passed a controversial youth transgender surgery bill.

The bill, which now goes to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature, would ban doctors from altering the hormones for anyone younger than 18 in the state.

It would also prevent minors from having surgeries to help change their gender.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) was one of three Democrats who voted to pass the bill. He says he was voting to the wishes of his constituents.

”My constituents didn’t want it. It’s pretty simple, pretty straightforward. My constituents were like, ‘let these children be children.’ Let them grow up and make that adult decision when they become adults,” Parkinson said.

Governor Lee has said he would sign the bill into law.

Civil rights groups have vowed to file a lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law.

