Juvenile inmate escapes Wilder Youth Development Center

John S. Wilder Development Center
John S. Wilder Development Center(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile that has been convicted of attempted murder has escaped from Wilder Youth Development Center, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police department are assisting with locating the escaped inmate.

Oakland Elementary and West Junior High School are being placed on precautionary lockdown.

