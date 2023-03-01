Juvenile inmate escapes Wilder Youth Development Center

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile that has been convicted of attempted murder has escaped from Wilder Youth Development Center, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police department are assisting with locating the escaped inmate.

Oakland Elementary and West Junior High School are being placed on precautionary lockdown.

