FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of severe thunderstorms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has hightlighted the Mid-South under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for severe storms.

TIMING WEDNESDAY: Although a few showers will be possible early in the day, the threat for severe storms will be 8 pm to 1 am.

Severe storms possible Wednesday night. (wmc)

A higher threat for severe weather will be possible on Thursday.

There is a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for most of west Tennessee and areas north of I-40 in eastern Arkansas.

There is an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3/5) for most of north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. As a result, Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

There is a 3 out of 5 for severe weather Thursday. (wmc)

THREATS THURSDAY: All modes of severe weather will be possible on Thursday, including tornadoes.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan with your family.

Severe Outlook Thursday, March 2, 2023 (WMC)

TIMING THURSDAY: Any storms that develop on Thursday afternoon or evening could be severe, but the main chance will likely be late Thursday night after 11 PM. Storms will continue through 5 AM Friday, but the instability will quickly drop after that time.

In addition to the severe threat, there will also be gusty winds with this system.

Wind gusts will be 40 to 50 mph Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph overnight Thursday into early Friday. (wmc)

Heavy rain will also be a factor with some areas getting over 3″ of rain through Friday morning.

Flash flooding will be possible and there could also be flooding near rivers and creeks.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday night.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday 6 pm. (wmc)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

