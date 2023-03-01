Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about where to find fresh crawfish in the Memphis and how to properly prepare it yourself.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places

Latest News

MPD is searching for a person of interest after a gas station shooting that killed a man.
MPD searching for person of interest after gas station shooting that killed a man
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate escapes Wilder Youth Development Center