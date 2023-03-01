Advertise with Us
Collierville residents’ utility bills triple in cost due to error

Collierville
Collierville(Action News 5 Archives)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville residents are paying triple the cost for utility bills because of errors in billing, says town leaders.

Collierville leaders say a former employee’s mistakes led to the town issuing wrong utility bills for months.

They say an employee didn’t read meters correctly, causing some water bills to be lower than they actually were. The errors were noticed in mid-February going back at least two months.

This caused some people to see double water and sewer bills.

The employee has been terminated and the town says they’re working to make sure meter readings are accurate moving forward.

For assistance or additional information, call 901-457-2240 or email utilities@colliervilletn.gov.

