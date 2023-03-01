Bill slashing time for rape kit testing slowly advances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rape kit bill is one step closer to becoming law in Tennessee which will require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test rape kits faster.

If this bill passes, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would be required to test all rape kits they receive within 30 days from the day they receive it.

The bill, sponsored by state representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis, passed in the criminal justice committee on Wednesday.

According to TBI, it currently takes about 34 weeks for a rape kit to be tested and results to be turned over to law enforcement.

Representative Parkinson presented similar legislation back in 2014, but the bill was derailed due to financial reasons.

“This is something that should’ve been done back in 2014. Had we passed this bill in 2014 hashtag Eliza Fletcher would still be here with us,” Parkinson stated on her Twitter.

This bill comes as the City of Memphis is currently facing a lawsuit from someone who says she was raped by Eliza Fletcher’s accused killer though he kit was not tested until nearly a year later.

There are still a few committees the bill must pass through before making it to Governor Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

