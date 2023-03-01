Advertise with Us
Ark. bill restricting trans bathroom access passes Senate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Senate Bill 270 is headed for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk after passing the Senate on Monday. While opponents say it will unfairly target transgender people, Republican State Senator Bart Hester says the bill is not aimed at targeting any certain groups of people.

“[If] they walk in and there’s a child or a minor in there, they need to walk out until there’s no minor in the room. It’s a real simple, we feel like, basic common sense bill to protect minors,” Hester said.

The ACLU argued during a committee meeting this was the most extreme bathroom bill in the country. The bill does have some exceptions, such as going to the bathroom with your own child under the age of seven and giving medical assistance.

