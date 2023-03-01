Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

American Car Center faces class action lawsuit after closing doors

American Car Center
American Car Center(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Car Center is facing a class action lawsuit, less than a week after the company went out of business.

An announcement about the closure was sent via email to the 288 employees who worked at the ACC’s corporate headquarters on Knight Arnold Road on Friday. The email went on to say all employees must vacate by 5 p.m. on the same day.

The lawsuit was filed by the former employees who say they were terminated without cause and without notice.

The lawsuit states American Car Center violated the WARN Act by not providing its employees with 60 days’ notice of the closure.

The former employees seek to recoup the wages, accrued time off, health and life insurance premiums and salary they claim they were wrongfully denied for those 60 days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places

Latest News

Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate escapes Wilder Youth Development Center
Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA
YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location in Whitehaven
Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown will host Memphis Vegan Brunch
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed how he plans to handle violent crimes in...
DA Steve Mulroy addresses concerns around violent crime, new bail hearing