American Car Center faces class action lawsuit after closing doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Car Center is facing a class action lawsuit, less than a week after the company went out of business.

An announcement about the closure was sent via email to the 288 employees who worked at the ACC’s corporate headquarters on Knight Arnold Road on Friday. The email went on to say all employees must vacate by 5 p.m. on the same day.

The lawsuit was filed by the former employees who say they were terminated without cause and without notice.

The lawsuit states American Car Center violated the WARN Act by not providing its employees with 60 days’ notice of the closure.

The former employees seek to recoup the wages, accrued time off, health and life insurance premiums and salary they claim they were wrongfully denied for those 60 days.

