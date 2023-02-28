Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to another round of mid-week rain and thunderstorms

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another great start to the week, but another late week cold front will bring more rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South before the week is over. A few storms could be strong to severe Wednesday night and again Thursday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the upper sixties with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms early in the day along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

