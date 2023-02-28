Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman killed in Fox Meadows shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has died following a shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

Police were on the scene of Pebble Beach Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday night, where one woman was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say she did not survive her injuries.

MPD says the suspect fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown police officer dies
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Latest News

Customers, employees worry about future after American Car Credit closes doors for good
Customers, employees worry about future after American Car Credit closes doors for good
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Family have identified one of the two people killed in a South Memphis shooting as 22-year-old...
Family identifies 1 of the 2 killed in South Memphis shooting
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 27, 2023