Woman killed in Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has died following a shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

Police were on the scene of Pebble Beach Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday night, where one woman was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say she did not survive her injuries.

MPD says the suspect fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

