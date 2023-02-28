Toy Truck Drive
WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of Memphis Police officer Geoffrey Redd prepare to say their final goodbye.

Officer Redd’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at Hope Church in Cordova on Tuesday.

Click here to watch the funeral.

He was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library and died from his injuries two weeks later.

The person Memphis police say shot him was shot and killed in return fire from another MPD officer.

Officer Redd died in the hospital two weeks later.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

People who knew Officer Geoffrey Redd described him as someone who was caring, compassionate and went out of his way to serve others.

He served as an officer for 15 years.

His fellow officers say he was a leader in the community and within the Memphis Police Department that will be hard to replace.

Click here to see the funeral program.

