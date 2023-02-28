Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner
Dish
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach