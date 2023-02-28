Sunshine and warm temperatures will give way to rain and strong storms late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with clouds late. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

BIG STORM SYSTEM THROUGH LATE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain or storms likely in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. There is a slight risk for a few severe storms with high wind or hail. Passing showers or storms could linger through Wednesday night as well.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some storms could be strong to severe by Thursday night as the main system approaches. Winds could gust to 50 mph Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers or storms early. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with dropping temperatures.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

