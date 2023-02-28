Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sunshine and warm temperatures will give way to rain and strong storms late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with clouds late. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

BIG STORM SYSTEM THROUGH LATE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain or storms likely in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. There is a slight risk for a few severe storms with high wind or hail. Passing showers or storms could linger through Wednesday night as well.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some storms could be strong to severe by Thursday night as the main system approaches. Winds could gust to 50 mph Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers or storms early. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with dropping temperatures.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

There is a 3 out of 5 for severe weather Thursday night.
Two rounds of severe thunderstorms possible this week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 2/28
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunny and warm today, but rain moves back in tomorrow
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to another round of mid-week rain and thunderstorms