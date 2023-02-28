Sunny and warm today, but rain moves back in tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another nice Spring-like day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will also be above average in the upper 50s. This means that high and low temperatures are about 15 degrees above normal.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower in the afternoon and then heavy rain with a few storms in the evening. Some storms could have hail and damaging winds late Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms early in the day along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

