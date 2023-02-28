SCSO investigating after shotgun shell found in Germantown High bathroom

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday after a shotgun shell was found inside a campus bathroom, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Germantown Police Department says there are no present security threats related to this incident.

SCSO is investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.