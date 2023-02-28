MPD honors Officer Geoffrey Redd with ‘Sea of Blue’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A “Sea of Blue” could be seen across Shelby County on Monday night in honor of one fallen Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd.

Officer Redd was shot in the line of duty at the White Station Library on Feb. 2. He died from his injuries on Feb. 18.

Officers from all over the Mid-South and beyond met in Memphis to say goodbye to Officer Redd, the fun-loving and God-fearing man of service who was a friend and mentor to many.

“He’s always put his first in everything he did with the job, and also he cared about a lot of people outside of the job... he went out of his way to do things for the community on and off duty,” said Memphis Police Officer Joseph Hibler.

Monday’s Sea of Blue was the Memphis Police Department’s chance to say goodbye to the 15-year veteran.

Officers with their “blue lights” on display came from all over Shelby County, Mississippi, and even Alabama to pay their respects, creating a sea of blue down Memphis streets and I-240.

“Many of the officers that you see today are [here] on their own time,” said Memphis Police Colonel Keith Watson. “Many officers are not from Memphis, Shelby County. They’re all here to pay their respects for our fallen officer.”

Officer Redd was shot after police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say he was trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect at the White Station Library.

The visitation for Officer Redd was held at his home church, Greater Community Temple COGIC, where he served as head of security and met his wife.

They were married this past September.

“He’s a meaningful individual,” said Greater Community Temple COGIC Bishop Brandon Porter. “He loved God. He loved his family and he loved his community.”

Officer Redd’s wife, three daughters and four grandchildren will say one last goodbye to a husband, father and grandfather Tuesday.

A funeral service for Officer Redd will be held at Hope Church in Cordova Tuesday morning at 11.

