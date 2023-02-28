Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old has been charged after a shooting that left three people injured and two other people dead on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say there was also a fifth victim, 19, who was injured in the shooting and arrived in a personal vehicle at the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:40 a.m. on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street.

Four male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Two of them, ages 20 and 22, were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Family identified one of the victims as 22-year-old Cory Blocker.

The other two, who both are 17 years old, were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

One 17-year-old was treated, released, and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts to employ a firearm during a dangerous felony, police say.

