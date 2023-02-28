Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Grand jury indicts teen, adult accused of killing Memphis pastor

Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora
Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora for two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery relating to the death of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, who was shot and killed in the driveway of her home on July 18, 2022.

One count of first-degree murder relates to the premeditated killing of Eason-Williams, and the second count relates to the killing of Eason-Williams during the perpetration of a robbery.

On July 18, 2022, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while...
On July 18, 2022, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked.(Action News 5)

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested a $1 million bond for Rodriguez-Tabora at the preliminary hearing on Oct. 19, 2022, which was granted.

At the transfer hearing for Andrade, the DA’s Office asked for a $600,000 bond. The Court instead set the bond for $200,000.

Andrade posted bond while Tabora remains in custody.

A court date has not been set at the present time. In October, the DA’s Office announced that Andrade would be tried as an adult.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Forrest M. Edwards of the Crime Strategies and Narcotics Prosecution Unit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Germantown High School
SCSO investigating after shotgun shell found in Germantown High bathroom
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis police
2 children wounded in Downtown Memphis shooting
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed how he plans to handle violent crimes in...
DA Steve Mulroy addresess concerns around violent crime, new bail hearing