Grand jury indicts teen, adult accused of killing Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora for two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery relating to the death of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, who was shot and killed in the driveway of her home on July 18, 2022.

One count of first-degree murder relates to the premeditated killing of Eason-Williams, and the second count relates to the killing of Eason-Williams during the perpetration of a robbery.

On July 18, 2022, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. (Action News 5)

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested a $1 million bond for Rodriguez-Tabora at the preliminary hearing on Oct. 19, 2022, which was granted.

At the transfer hearing for Andrade, the DA’s Office asked for a $600,000 bond. The Court instead set the bond for $200,000.

Andrade posted bond while Tabora remains in custody.

A court date has not been set at the present time. In October, the DA’s Office announced that Andrade would be tried as an adult.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Forrest M. Edwards of the Crime Strategies and Narcotics Prosecution Unit.

