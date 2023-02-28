Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Google reveals top February search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Rihanna’s halftime show to UFOs, Google’s top search trends for February did not disappoint.

Google Trends Expert Elizabeth Howard joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Federal investigation launched into HUD’s termination of Peppertree contract
Google reveals top February search trends
Officer Geoffrey Redd
WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd
Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd