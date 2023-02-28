Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Federal investigation launched into HUD’s termination of Peppertree contract

(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis says an investigation has been launched into the Housing and Urban Development terminating their contract with Peppertree Apartments.

The Office of Special Inquiry will review with “interviews, data gathering, and analysis of compliance with laws, regulations, policies, and procedures related to HUD’s oversight of Peppertree Apartments’ participation in the Project-Based Rental Assistance program.”

It was announced last month that HUD ended their contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe and sanitary housing,” according to the City of Memphis.

The apartments have long dealt with safety concerns.

The Peppertree apartment complex was deemed a public nuisance by the city and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office back in November 2021, but that was not the first time.

Following the termination of the contract, HUD is in the process of handing vouchers to residents to aid them in relocation. Many of the hundreds of residents remain without a new home, though no date has been set for when they must leave Peppertree.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Officer Geoffrey Redd
WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd
Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd
Shooting on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street left two people injured and two dead on...
MPD: 17-year-old charged in South Memphis shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire