Advertise with Us
Family identifies 1 of the 2 killed in South Memphis shooting

By Parker King
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hours after a fatal shooting in South Memphis, the crime scene tape was taken down, and the neighborhood near the intersection of West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street was open again.

At 9:30 Monday morning, four people were shot near that intersection.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital.

It didn’t take us long to find someone who knew one of the two deceased.

Sharon Martin identified one of the victims as 22-year-old Cory Blocker.

Martin’s granddaughter was Blocker’s girlfriend, and the two had a young daughter together with another girl on the way.

“We just had the baby shower Saturday,” Martin said in tears. “He was so happy. He’s got another little girl, and we’ve got to explain to her that her father is gone.”

Memphis police have only released basic information on the shooting.

Though MPD has not confirmed this, many at the scene like Martin said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a car.

“All this carjacking, all this stealing cars and all this stuff... causing people to lose their life over a car, just for a car,” Martin said.

“The things that people are killing each other over is so small. The misunderstandings that people have are just so small,” said Robert White.

White was outside the crime scene tape when we spoke with him. He was trying to see his cousin, who lived within the taped-off area.

He said it’s ridiculous how quickly people resort to gun violence.

“I’ve been living for 54 years, and I ain’t never, never thought of doing nothing like that to someone,” White said.

The two other victims in Monday’s shooting are still recovering.

One is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital, while the other was discharged Monday afternoon.

At this time, Memphis police have no suspect information and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

