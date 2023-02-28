DA Steve Mulroy addresess concerns around violent crime, new bail hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed how he plans to handle violent crimes in Memphis.

I have also received numerous emails over the past few weeks from citizens concerned about the recent spate of crime in our community. I am reading them, I am paying attention, and I share your outrage and concern. In fact, violent crime has been steadily rising for a decade, making us No. 1 in the country in the last two years. That’s why I ran. I love this town and want to see the crime rates drop so people can feel safe.

In this plan, Mulory includes:

Telling his prosecutors to refocus on violent crime and deemphasize things that matter less, like marijuana possession, and being late on fines and fees. Issuing new guidelines on Nonfatal Shootings. No longer will Aggravated Assaults and the like be dropped for reasons such as “victim uncooperative,” or “witness unavailable.” Establishing a Cold Case Unit in partnership with the Memphis Police Department.

Mulroy added he visited Capitol Hill in Nashville with Grants Coordinator Nelia Dempsey, to meet with lawmakers to address the Shelby County Delegation at their weekly lunch.

We discussed pending bills on initiatives that I support such as Blended Sentencing, as well as funding opportunities for the office. As you may imagine, not every legislator in Nashville agrees with me on all points; however, our discussions were positive and productive, and the channel is now open for them to continue in future. Pictured right: DA Mulroy’s friend Sen. Brent Taylor jokes around in his office with the DA.

He also added that more prosecutors have joined his staff to help with criminal reform.

Just in January and February this year, more than 10 new ADAs have started work, with even more starting in March. These attorneys bring wide-ranging professional experience, and they bring our office closer to better representing our diverse community.

Mulroy also addressed the landmark bail reform efforts that were authorized by the Shelby County Commission shortly before he took office and that the new Bail Hearing Room is now up and running.

As always, it’s the judge (not our office) that sets bail and decides whether a defendant will be held in jail pending trial. But the new procedure affords a hearing where there was none before—within 72 hours of arrest. Bail amounts will no longer be set arbitrarily, but will instead be based on a detailed review of the defendant’s finances to decide what is an affordable amount. The court can still keep a defendant in jail awaiting trial, but—consistent with TN law and the Constitution—only if it appears the defendant is a danger to the community or a flight risk.

