DA Steve Mulroy addresess concerns around violent crime, new bail hearing

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed how he plans to handle violent crimes in Memphis.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed how he plans to handle violent crimes in Memphis.

In this plan, Mulory includes:

  1. Telling his prosecutors to refocus on violent crime and deemphasize things that matter less, like marijuana possession, and being late on fines and fees.
  2. Issuing new guidelines on Nonfatal Shootings. No longer will Aggravated Assaults and the like be dropped for reasons such as “victim uncooperative,” or “witness unavailable.”
  3. Establishing a Cold Case Unit in partnership with the Memphis Police Department.

Mulroy added he visited Capitol Hill in Nashville with Grants Coordinator Nelia Dempsey, to meet with lawmakers to address the Shelby County Delegation at their weekly lunch.

He also added that more prosecutors have joined his staff to help with criminal reform.

Mulroy also addressed the landmark bail reform efforts that were authorized by the Shelby County Commission shortly before he took office and that the new Bail Hearing Room is now up and running.

