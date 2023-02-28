Black JPS teacher fired in 1948 for filing equal pay lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the 1940′s, a Black Jackson Public School teacher grew tired of making less than half of white teachers and filed a lawsuit against the district. The educator received death threats and was forced to move out of the state because of her stance. Gladys Noel Bates blazed trails that led to change across the nation.

“No lawsuit of its kind had ever been filed in the State of Mississippi,” said Tougaloo College Professor Tony Bounds.

The college’s Institutional Historian researched the life of Gladys Noel Bates, who in 1948 was a fourth-grade teacher earning just over $700 .00 annually. That was compared to the $1,800 made by her white counterparts with the same education.

The McComb native filed suit against the Jackson Public School District. She and her husband, Dr. John Bates, who was also a teacher, were fired.

“They were blacklisted not only within Mississippi but throughout the south,” said Bounds. “Their house was shot at on occasion, and eventually, it was burned to the ground.”

The Bates moved to Colorado, but the case gained new life with R. Jess Brown, a former college professor who was teaching at Lanier High School.

“They were gonna declare the case as moot, but my dad stepped in as a substitute plaintiff in that case,” said Brown’s daughter Jacqualyn Brown Staffney. “Even though he was not a Civil Rights lawyer at the time, that was one of his first actions in Civil Rights’.

Brown was also fired and went on to earn his law degree. He later defended Clyde Kennard and James Meredith in their attempts to integrate Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

The Bates case was dismissed. Her courageous efforts were six years before the landmark Brown versus the Board of Education case ruling against racial segregation in schools.

Bates returned to her alma mater Tougaloo College in 1992, marking the 50th anniversary of her graduation. In 2010, JPS honored the once fired educator by naming Gladys Noel Bates Elementary after her. She died in 2010 at the age of 90.

