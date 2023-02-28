Toy Truck Drive
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died in a house fire in Frayser on Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department says an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive.

The fire took place on Par Avenue around midnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to MFD.

We are working to gather more information.

4 dead in Frayser house fire
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 2/28
MPD honors Officer Geoffrey Redd with ‘Sea of Blue’
