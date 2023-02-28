Toy Truck Drive
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died and one other person was left injured in a Frayser house fire on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Fire Department Public Relations Officer, Qwanesha Ward, the fire took place on Par Avenue around 2 a.m.

Ward said an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to MFD, a space heater caused the fire.

“This situation is sad. I just want to urge the community to be mindful when using space heaters, and never leave them unattended,” said Ward.

