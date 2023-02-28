4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four cars were broken into outside a local church during Sunday service.

The pastor of Gifts of Life Ministries in Raleigh says that vehicles were broken into in broad daylight, a first for their campus.

This follows a Shelby County Commissioners summit that took place just miles down the road Saturday. District 6 Commissioner Charlie Caswell says crime was the main focus of the summit. He says now is the time to bring the community together to resolve this issue.

“To tell the community to come together, we need the parents, pastors, police, politicians, proprietors, and partners to be connected together around bringing unity in the community,” Commissioner Caswell said. “When they see we’re working together in our community to bring down crime, I believe that’ll begin to mitigate it.”

Police say no items were taken from the vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH.

