2 children wounded in Downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two boys were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police say both underage males were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting happened at the corner of E Butler Avenue and Abel Street, near Wiseacre Brewing.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white Dodge sedan with white rims.

