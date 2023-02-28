Toy Truck Drive
2 children wounded in Downtown Memphis shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two boys were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police say both underage males were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting happened at the corner of E Butler Avenue and Abel Street, near Wiseacre Brewing.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white Dodge sedan with white rims.

