2 children wounded in Downtown Memphis shooting
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two boys were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
Memphis police say both underage males were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
The shooting happened at the corner of E Butler Avenue and Abel Street, near Wiseacre Brewing.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a white Dodge sedan with white rims.
