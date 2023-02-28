1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Watkins St.

Toy Truck Drive
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Street leaving one injured and one dead.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Another man did not survive his injuries.

MPD asks for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

