1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Watkins St.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Street leaving one injured and one dead.
Officers responded to the shooting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Another man did not survive his injuries.
MPD asks for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
