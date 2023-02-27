Toy Truck Drive
Tracking gusty winds for Monday & possible severe weather midweek

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Mid-South until Monday at 4 PM. Some gusts could be over 40 mph during the over much of the Mid-South during the advisory period. Some tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be possible. A few showers are also possible early Monday morning.

Wind Advisory for the entire Mid-South for 2/27/23
Wind Advisory for the entire Mid-South for 2/27/23(WMC First Alert Weather)

Gusts will be above 30 mph for the Monday morning commute. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Wind gust forecast for the Mid-South
Wind gust forecast for the Mid-South(WMC First Alert Weather)

Our pattern will stay dry briefly on Tuesday but another round of rain will arrive midweek as a strong cold front will approach Wednesday bringing more rain and a few storms.

Futurecast showing widespread heavy rainfall
Futurecast showing widespread heavy rainfall(WMC First Alert Weather)

There could be some heavy rainfall on Thursday and a few storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon.

Severe weather risk for the Mid-South
Severe weather risk for the Mid-South(WMC First Alert Weather)

The Storm Prediction has the Mid-South outlined for the potential of severe weather on Thursday afternoon. It is too early to state specifics but please stay weather aware.

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

