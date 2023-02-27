Tracking gusty winds for Monday & possible severe weather midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Mid-South until Monday at 4 PM. Some gusts could be over 40 mph during the over much of the Mid-South during the advisory period. Some tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be possible. A few showers are also possible early Monday morning.

Wind Advisory for the entire Mid-South for 2/27/23 (WMC First Alert Weather)

Gusts will be above 30 mph for the Monday morning commute. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Wind gust forecast for the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather)

Our pattern will stay dry briefly on Tuesday but another round of rain will arrive midweek as a strong cold front will approach Wednesday bringing more rain and a few storms.

Futurecast showing widespread heavy rainfall (WMC First Alert Weather)

There could be some heavy rainfall on Thursday and a few storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon.

Severe weather risk for the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather)

The Storm Prediction has the Mid-South outlined for the potential of severe weather on Thursday afternoon. It is too early to state specifics but please stay weather aware.

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.