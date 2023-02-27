Sunshine returns with more rain and storms later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Late morning showers in northeast MS will move out quickly with sun taking over for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a Wind Advisory today with wind gusts up to 40 mph this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and southwesterly winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday night.

BIG STORM SYSTEM THROUGH LATE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain or storms likely in the evening. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. Some storms could be strong to severe on Thursday night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers early and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with dropping temperatures.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

