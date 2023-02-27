Showers today & stretch of warm weather this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will start early this morning, so you should expect rain for the morning commute. However, rain will be out of our area around noon and the rest of the day will be dry with sunshine. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a Wind Advisory today with wind gusts up to 40 mph this morning and afternoon.

TODAY: Clouds and 40% showers early, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and southwesterly winds at 15-30 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and southwesterly winds at 5-15 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms all day, highs in the upper 60s, and lows near 40. Some storms could be strong to severe on Thursday night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers early and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with dropping temperatures.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.