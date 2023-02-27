Toy Truck Drive
Orpheum Theatre Group announces return of Camp SAY

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis.

Camp SAY is a free two-day camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, to help build confidence and community.

This camp will take place March 18th and 19th at the Halloran Centre (225 S Main St.).

Registration is open now and closes March 10th.

Jennifer McGrath, vice president of education & community engagement for the Orpheum Theatre Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about what will take place at the camp.

McGrath said the camp is a place where every young person is celebrated for who they are and given as much time as they need to express themselves fully.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to register.

