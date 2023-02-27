Multiple mass shootings spark conversations about justice system amongst city officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders call for judicial reform after two fatal mass shootings in a matter of seven days.

“We’re angry about it and I think the public is angry about it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told Action News 5 Sunday morning.

Mayor Strickland’s comments come in the wake of the second fatal mass shooting that hit Memphis in one week. The Memphis Police Department says five people were shot at the intersection of 3rd and Shelby Drive Sunday morning, leaving one of the victims dead.

“We need to direct our anger and hold judicial positions accountable,” said Mayor Strickland.

A system that Strickland believes is broken. He referred to 201 Poplar as “a revolving door,” citing juvenile reoffenders as well as a judge who lowered the bond for a suspect in last weekends mass shooting.

Memphis City Council Vice Chair JB Smiley says it’s not that simple.

“Police officers will tell you they know who the individuals committing violent crime are,” Smiley said. “District Attorney Mulroy can suggest the highest bond possible, but they can only operate under the scope of the laws.”

And Smiley is pointing the finger at Nashville.

“That’s where the conversation needs to be,” Smiley stated. “We need to push for tougher laws for individuals who perpetuate those violent crimes to make the majority feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods.”

