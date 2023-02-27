MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured and two other people dead on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:40 a.m. on West Essex Avenue and Arkansas Street.

Four male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Two were pronounced dead on the scene and two were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.