MLGW, AT&T, Comcast partner with Southwest Tenn. Community College for workforce initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), AT&T and Comcast, in partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College, are hosting an open house Tuesday to announce the “M.A.C. Workforce Initiative.”

M.A.C. stands for MLGW, AT&T and Comcast.

The M.A.C. Workforce Initiative offers specialized training in electronics, mechanics, computer sciences, and many other fields.

“We are excited to be a part of this workforce collaboration,” says Southwest’s President Tracy D. Hall, “and thrilled for our students who will benefit from their customized training and direct connection to employment opportunities.”

MLGW, AT&T and Comcast representatives will regularly visit M.A.C. classes and share their expertise. Kathy Sager, AT&T Tennessee Regional Director, says the program benefits students and the community.

“The expert skills training from M.A.C. companies will provide real-life experience and develop future employees, increasing the talent pipeline in West Tennessee.”

“There is a wealth of opportunity available for students interested in following the M.A.C. career path,” says MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen. “People who work in the skilled trades are in high demand across the country.”

The open house will be held Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at Southwest’s Macon Cove Campus, 5983 Macon Cove, in the Farris Building Auditorium.

Tuesday’s event is open to the public. Current and potential students are encouraged to attend.

