Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MLGW, AT&T, Comcast partner with Southwest Tenn. Community College for workforce initiative

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), AT&T and Comcast, in partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College, are hosting an open house Tuesday to announce the “M.A.C. Workforce Initiative.”

M.A.C. stands for MLGW, AT&T and Comcast.

The M.A.C. Workforce Initiative offers specialized training in electronics, mechanics, computer sciences, and many other fields.

“We are excited to be a part of this workforce collaboration,” says Southwest’s President Tracy D. Hall, “and thrilled for our students who will benefit from their customized training and direct connection to employment opportunities.”

MLGW, AT&T and Comcast representatives will regularly visit M.A.C. classes and share their expertise. Kathy Sager, AT&T Tennessee Regional Director, says the program benefits students and the community.

“The expert skills training from M.A.C. companies will provide real-life experience and develop future employees, increasing the talent pipeline in West Tennessee.”

“There is a wealth of opportunity available for students interested in following the M.A.C. career path,” says MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen. “People who work in the skilled trades are in high demand across the country.”

The open house will be held Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at Southwest’s Macon Cove Campus, 5983 Macon Cove, in the Farris Building Auditorium.

Tuesday’s event is open to the public. Current and potential students are encouraged to attend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown police officer dies
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Latest News

Mid-South Food Bank
Mid-South Food Bank continuing its mobile pantry distribution
OUTMemphis hosts rally against bills targeting LGBTQ+ community in Tenn. state legislature
Locals rally against bills targeting LGBTQ+ community in Tenn. state legislature
City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
Memphis in May's World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest - Patio Porkers division will be...
Memphis in May ‘Patio Porkers’ contest moves to Beale Street