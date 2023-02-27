Memphis Muslim organization will host annual celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Muslims in Memphis, a Memphis non-profit organization that advocates for the local Muslim community, is inviting the general public to join them for their annual Muslims in Memphis celebration.

The celebration is a month long and features several family-friendly events that are both informative and fun.

The purpose of the festivities is to promote understanding and acceptance of those that identify as Muslim.

Taking place in the month of March, the events begin with an open house on March 4 where all are invited to local Mosques for refreshments and tours.

The month of fun culminates in a Grizzlies game on March 20 that will celebrate Muslim heritage and all that it means to be a Muslim in the City of Memphis.

