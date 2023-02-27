Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May will release the lineup for the Beale Street Music Festival on Monday.

The official poster by Memphis artist Danny Broadway will also be unveiled at the event.

The program will start at 1:05 p.m. followed by the unveiling and lineup at 1:15 p.m.

It will be at Roadshow BMW on 405 North Germantown Parkway.

