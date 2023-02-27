Toy Truck Drive
Memphis hangs on for key win over Cincinnati 76-73

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kendric Davis had 22 points in Memphis’ 76-73 win against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Davis had three steals for the Tigers (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Damaria Franklin recorded nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (19-11, 10-7) were led in scoring by David Dejulius, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Landers Nolley II added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Cincinnati. Ody Oguama also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

