Man hides inside woman’s closet with gun, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman called the Memphis Police Department after seeing unfamiliar shoes beside her bedroom closet on Feb. 24

According to the affidavit, officers checked the woman’s apartment on Meadowlake Drive and found a man inside the bedroom closet undeath a comforter.

Isaiah Lockett, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Officers say they found a loaded gun with five rounds and nineteen live rounds in his pocket.

The affidavit states that Lockett said he entered through the unlocked front bedroom window, and purchased the gun from someone on the street.

The woman says she does not know Lockett and he didn’t have permission to be in her apartment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.