Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man hides inside woman’s closet with gun, said police

Man hides inside woman closet with gun, said police
Man hides inside woman closet with gun, said police(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman called the Memphis Police Department after seeing unfamiliar shoes beside her bedroom closet on Feb. 24

According to the affidavit, officers checked the woman’s apartment on Meadowlake Drive and found a man inside the bedroom closet undeath a comforter.

Isaiah Lockett, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Officers say they found a loaded gun with five rounds and nineteen live rounds in his pocket.

The affidavit states that Lockett said he entered through the unlocked front bedroom window, and purchased the gun from someone on the street.

The woman says she does not know Lockett and he didn’t have permission to be in her apartment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown police officer dies
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Latest News

Memphis Police Car
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
Honoring fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd
Honoring fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 2/27