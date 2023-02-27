Lanes closed on Raines Road due to MPD investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Memphis Police Department, all lanes on East Raines Road between Millbranch Road and Boeingshire Road are closed due to an ongoing investigation.

The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Drives are advised to avoid this area and use alternate routes.

