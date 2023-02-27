Toy Truck Drive
Landers Center goes cashless

Landers Center in Southaven
Landers Center in Southaven(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Landers Center in Southaven is going cashless.

Officials say the new policy begins March 1.

They say the move will improve the speed of service at concession stands and other interaction points inside the venue.

As of March 1, Landers will only accept credit or debit cards, as well as Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.

