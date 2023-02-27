Landers Center goes cashless

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Landers Center in Southaven is going cashless.

Officials say the new policy begins March 1.

They say the move will improve the speed of service at concession stands and other interaction points inside the venue.

As of March 1, Landers will only accept credit or debit cards, as well as Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.

