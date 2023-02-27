Toy Truck Drive
Hernando mayor says chemical spill that polluted creek no longer a problem

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Leaders in Hernando say the community is almost out of the woods after a fire at a pipe manufacturing facility Saturday morning led to a massive chemical spill.

DeSoto County officials say a large plastic tank containing hydrofluoric acid at Schulz Xtruded Products was melted during the fire, resulting in the acid seeping into the ground.

Officials confirmed the acid reached the nearby Mussacuna Creek, which leads to Arkabutla Lake and the Mississippi River.

Crews working with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality built dams to block water flow and mitigation efforts have taken place to level out the pH level of the water.

“They’re very happy with the way things are going. The acid got diluted; it is no longer a problem,” said Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson. “The pH levels are 7.5, which is on the alkaline side where they need to be. They’ve tested in at Arkabutla. Everything is great there, so they’ve actually taken that dam out.”

Mayor Johnson there says the drinking water in Hernando is safe. He says state leaders will continue to take soil, water, and air samples in the impacted areas for at least the next week.

