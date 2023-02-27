Toy Truck Drive
FAA awards Memphis International Airport $14.8M

Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding
Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a press release.

The Terminal Modernization initiative of MEM entails increasing the terminal’s size, remodeling the ticketing and luggage spaces, enhancing seismic safety, and expanding security and seismic enhancements.

The FAA also announced $967 million in funding to 99 U.S. airports.

This funding is from one of the three aviation programs created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law grants airports $1 billion in competitive funds each year for five years in order to expand terminal capacity, promote competition, increase energy efficiency, and improve accessibility for passengers across the nation.

The Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) also received a separate $1 million award to help fund the construction of a new terminal at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

