FAA awards Memphis International Airport $14.8M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a press release.

The Terminal Modernization initiative of MEM entails increasing the terminal’s size, remodeling the ticketing and luggage spaces, enhancing seismic safety, and expanding security and seismic enhancements.

This funding will help us continue to reinvent Memphis International Airport by starting the modernization of the ticketing and baggage areas. It will also benefit our general aviation operations by helping to fund the construction of a new terminal at Charles W. Baker Airport. We are grateful to the FAA for this award, and we thank all of our members of Congress for their ongoing support of MEM, its passengers and its employees.

The FAA also announced $967 million in funding to 99 U.S. airports.

This funding is from one of the three aviation programs created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law grants airports $1 billion in competitive funds each year for five years in order to expand terminal capacity, promote competition, increase energy efficiency, and improve accessibility for passengers across the nation.

The Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) also received a separate $1 million award to help fund the construction of a new terminal at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.