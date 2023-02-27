Driver killed after crashing into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was killed in a crash in Whitehaven on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Raines Road and Boeingshire Road just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver hit a pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.