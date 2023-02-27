Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Driver killed after crashing into pole

A driver was killed in a crash in Whitehaven on Monday morning.
A driver was killed in a crash in Whitehaven on Monday morning.(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was killed in a crash in Whitehaven on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Raines Road and Boeingshire Road just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver hit a pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown police officer dies
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Latest News

The scene on I-40 Westbound, where traffic can be seen at a standstill due to a crash near...
Traffic blocked on I-40 following multi-vehicle crash
Pedestrian hit
1 person injured after pedestrian hit on Sycamore View
Southaven mayor provides update on Getwell Road widening project
MPD: Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive