Driver killed after crashing into pole
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was killed in a crash in Whitehaven on Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Raines Road and Boeingshire Road just after 1:30 a.m.
Police say the driver hit a pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.
