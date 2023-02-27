2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced

Toy Truck Drive
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May unveiled the lineup for Beale Street Music Festival on Monday.

This year’s top acts include The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Earth Wind & Fire.

Other big acts for the 2023 festival include Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR, 311, GloRilla, Gary Clark Jr, Ziggy Marly, Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, Mike., Andy Grammer, Yola, Toadies, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, Finesse2Tymes and Big Boogie.

This year’s festival is set to take place on May 5-7 at Tom Lee Park.

