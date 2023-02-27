Toy Truck Drive
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting in Westwood

By Sydney Gray
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting on Sunday morning in Westwood.

Members of the community say they’re shaken up and tired of all the violence that continues to plague their community.

For the second weekend in a row, a shooting involving multiple people happened in Memphis.

“It all takes a village and, our village is dying off,” Laricia Plummer said.

Plummer has worked in the Westwood community for a decade, and after learning of another deadly shooting, Plummer says she worries for the future of her community.

“It kind of devastates me, she said. “[It] makes me feel like okay when I walk out my door, I don’t feel safe at all whatsoever.”

Plummer works at the fish market which is across the street from the Exon gas station, at the corner of Shelby and 3rd street.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened there, just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning.

“The first thing that came to my head really was, oh I hope my boss is okay,” Plummer said. “I’m on my way to work and everything’s just blocked off and I’m knowing it’s a crime scene, I’m knowing that someone has passed away, because they got everything blocked off.”

Officers responded to Methodist South Hospital where they say five people arrived, in their own vehicle, after being shot.

One person died, while two others were taken to Region One, in critical condition.

Police say two people remained at Methodist South, also in critical condition.

An employee at the gas station where police were investigating, tells Action News 5, he was not working at the time of the shooting, but says a coworker heard shots around 4:45 a.m., and locked the doors fearing a possible robbery.

He also says that the same employee heard the gunshots coming from multiple directions.

Plummer says she’s tired of living in fear.

“We don’t have to do violence just talk it out,” she said. But people going father with it.”

