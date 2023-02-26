Shelby County Commissioners working to improve safety for community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners are working to keep their community safe and improve their districts.

The 7P’s of Shelby County are Pastors, Principals, Parents, Police, Proprietors, Partners and Politicians

“The last few months we’ve been having ad-hoc committees to talk about how we can get the people more involved in their community -- this community model is called the 7P community collaboration,” District 6 Commissioner Charlie Caswell said.

Saturday, Shelby County residents participated in that collaboration at Holy Nation Church of Memphis.

“This is about the people and not about us so, we’re asking the people to come, reach out to us ... so that they can be a part of the movement to bring public safety to their neighborhood,” Commissioner Caswell said.

Sessions were held so residents could share their ideas and communicate not issues, but solutions to problems their community members face.

“They’re going to learn how to come together in unity and addressing ways--of adverse childhood experiences that many of our children are dealing with,” Commissioner Caswell said. When we see these young people that’s acting out in the streets in our community, they’re going to learn that it’s not what’s wrong with them, but what happened to them.”

Residents also had the chance to hear first-hand from Shelby County Health Director Michelle Taylor ... who stressed the importance of understanding your medical history ... and how it impacts communities’ color.

Pastor Andrew Perpener, who leads Holy Nation Church of Memphis, says while the city has been through a great deal of trauma over the past year, he is not hopeless.

He also says where there is unity, there is strength.

“Without accountability you just have exorcise, you just have action and reaction, but with accountability you have a response and so I think all of this is a positive way to have that positive response in the community,” Pastor Perpener said.

“We the 13 commissioners can’t decide for every community in this community, it’s 960-thousand residents in this city -- there’s only 13 of us. We need the people’s voices at the table, and we need them working together on plans and designs that we can invest into, in their communities,” Caswell said.

Caswell also urges residents to call their commissioners to have their voices heard. You can call 901-222-1000.

