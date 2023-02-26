Prolific artist Larry Walker dedicates portraits to Memphis leaders in new exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Artist Larry Walker has plans to unveil a new exhibit that will highlight leaders in the Memphis community.

The exhibit, which has been aptly named “Visible Portraits of Light,” will feature 12 portraits of notable Memphis clergymen who have supported and lead in their respective communities.

In Walker’s own words, this exhibit will be an ode to those who have “served the community as a point of light.”

The exhibit will be located at the Top Of The Line Banquet Hall starting Sunday at five until eight. There are also viewing hours for Monday morning until well into the evening.

This exhibit will also showcase the works of local Memphis students.

