Officials provide update on the Hernando chemical spill

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Officials provide the general public with an update about the chemical spill that occurred on February 25.

Well into the night on Saturday, cleaning crews worked to contain the spill and keep the hydrofluoric acid from doing any more damage, DeSoto County officials say.

As previously reported, there chemical spill was in Hernando, Mississippi which lead to leakage and contamination of the nearby creek.

“The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, DeSoto County EMA, and environmental remediation companies are working together to contain and clean up a chemical spill that happened during a fire at SXP (Schulz Xtruded Products) at 2785 McCracken Road, Hernando, “The DeSoto County Government said in a statement posted on the eve of the chemical spill. “The Hernando Fire Department quickly responded to the fire.”

Officials also stated that there had been an air quality test done to ensure the safety of the community. As of today, there has been no detection of airborne particles from the acid spill.

The local government as well as environmental companies will be monitoring the air pollution regularly.

